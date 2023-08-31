Substandard drugs: High Court grants 2 more weeks to file reply

Our Correspondent

Shimla, August 30

The HP High Court yesterday granted two weeks more to the Drugs Manufacturers’ Association to file its reply on the issue of manufacturing substandard and spurious drugs in the state.

While giving more time, a Division Bench, comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, made it clear that it was the last opportunity to file the reply.

The court passed this order after a PIL was filed alleging that the drugs manufactured by the state had either been found to be of substandard quality.

During hearing, the counsel for the state informed the court that the state authorities have already filed reply before the court on the issue. After hearing the matter, the court listed the matter after two weeks with a direction to the Drugs Manufacturers’ Association to file its reply.

#Shimla