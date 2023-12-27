Substantial increase in chitta seizure this year: Police data

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 26

There has been a substantial increase in the seizure of chitta (heroin) in the state over the past few years. Following a question raised by a few legislators during the Winter Session of the Assembly in Dharamsala, the government revealed that 13.854 kg of chitta had been seized this year until November 30. As per state police records, 11.519 kg of chitta was seized by them in 2022, this year’s figure was already 2.33 kg higher in the first 11 months. The Police Department’s data further revealed that 4.23 kg of heroin was seized in 2018, 8.03 kg in 2019 and 6.69 kg in 2020. The police have attributed the increase to enhanced surveillance and crackdown on the drug mafia in the state.

Questions regarding illegal drug trade and the state government’s approach to tackle it were raised by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore, Karsog MLA Deep Raj and Indora MLA Malender Rajan. The state government stated that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace and strict action is being taken against those involved in the drug trade.

The seizure of smack, too, has seen a steady rise over the years, rising from 63.29 gm in 2022 to 133.572 gm in 2023 till November-end. The seizure of opium has also increased, from 32 kg in 2022 to 34.53 kg in 2023 so far. Also, as compared to 21,768 intoxicating tablets seized in 2022, 52,778 had been recovered until November-end.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi told The Tribune, “Wiping out drugs is amongst the major focus areas of the state government. Chitta has created havoc in the state and seizures have risen this year owing to concerted and well-coordinated efforts of the ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force), which has done a marvellous job in apprehending the big fish involved in the illegal trade.”

“Sharing of intelligence amongst districts and neighbouring states has helped us put a leash on the drug trade. Several initiatives of the state police — such as Pradhav, introduction of applications for sharing information regarding drug trade, measures for demand-reduction, attachment of properties of drug traders, establishing backward and forward linkages, and spreading awareness in society — have contributed to the fight against drugs. But it is a long battle and our efforts will continue in the future,” added the ADGP.

