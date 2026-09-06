‘Such behaviour is unacceptable’: Congress slams Kangana Ranaut over conduct at Mandi meeting

Congress leaders have strongly criticised Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her alleged conduct towards government officials during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Mandi district on Saturday, accusing her of publicly humiliating officials instead of addressing administrative issues through established procedures.

Congress leader Shashi Sharma, also the vice chairman of the HP State Water Management Board, said such behaviour towards state officials was unacceptable.

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He maintained that government employees are the backbone of development and that publicly reprimanding them could adversely affect their morale and discourage them from working with dedication towards the development of the state.

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Sharma also questioned Ranaut’s presence in her parliamentary constituency during previous disasters, alleging that she remained absent during disaster situations in Mandi in 2023, 2024 and 2025. He said the MP had now visited the district to criticise and insult officials.

Former councillor and APMC member Dharshan Thakur also condemned the alleged behaviour, saying government employees make a significant contribution to the development process and deserve to be treated with dignity.

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“If there were discrepancies or delays in the work of any official, the MP could have issued a notice to the concerned authorities and sought an explanation. Publicly humiliating officials during a meeting is not the appropriate way to address such issues,” Thakur said.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur also targeted the BJP MP, questioning her familiarity with the constituency's administrative machinery.

He asked how development could be effectively monitored when, according to him, Ranaut was unaware of basic details such as the number of Block Development Officers (BDOs) in Mandi district.

The criticism came a day after Ranaut reportedly pulled up officials during the DISHA meeting over delays in utilising funds released under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for her constituency. She questioned officials over the pace of expenditure and implementation of development works.

Advocate Akash Sharma also criticised the MP, describing her alleged behaviour towards officials as rude and inappropriate.

The Congress leaders said elected representatives have a responsibility to ensure accountability while maintaining dignity and respect for government employees, particularly in public forums.