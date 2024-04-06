Sudhir Sharma dares Himachal CM to prove rebel MLAs got Rs 15 cr each to join BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Una, April 5

A day after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that Congress rebel MLAs were given Rs 15 crore each to join the BJP, Sudhir Sharma, BJP candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection, today sent a legal notice to him and challenged him to prove his charges.

‘Mitron ki sarkar’ running in state: Bhutto Sudhir Sharma alleges that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu went to Dubai for an investors’ meet but no such event was held there

He asks Sukhu to tell people as to why public money was wasted on the trip. “We have proofs against the Chief Minister and we will make them public in the coming days,” he said.

Davinder Bhutto alleges that Sukhu’s friends are running the government

A school Principal is managing Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi. the Sukhu government is nick named ‘Mitron ki sarkar’

Besides, several ‘nominated’ persons are functioning as the chairpersons and the vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations and holding advisory posts in the government, he said

“If the Chief Minister has any proof regarding the allegations of money allegedly received by the rebel MLAs, he should immediately place it before the people of the state. The Chief Minister’s statements are baseless and he seems to be confused,” said Sudhir. He added that he had sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister to prove the allegations levelled against him and other rebel MLAs or else he should get ready to face a defamation case.

In a video message, Sudhir said that before levelling allegations against the rebel MLAs, the Chief Minister should first tell the public who owns a captive stone crusher in Naduan. He alleged that the Chief Minister should tell the people of the state that why the state government had returned Rs 100 crore given by the Union Government for the construction of a medical devices park in the Nalagarh area of Solan district. The Chief Minister should tell why he was causing loss to the state through his whimsical ways, he alleged.

In Una, Davinder Bhutto, Congress rebel and BJP candidate for the Kutlehar byelection, said that he would serve a legal notice on the Chief Minister for his allegations that the rebel Congress MLAs had received Rs 15 crore each from the BJP to switch loyalty.

Bhutto, while addressing mediapersons, said Sukhu had made these derogatory remarks at a public meeting in Samoor village of the Kutlehar Assembly segment. He added that he was shocked that the Chief Minister made remarks like ‘Bhutto ko Kutto’ from the stage.

He said that the six Congress rebels had not betrayed the Congress party, but had openly voted against the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate by showing their ballot papers. He added the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate was the person, who had contested the Hindu sentiments in the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Bhutto said after the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Sukhu government had systematically harassed the six MLAs and their family members. “My business, along with those of three other former MLAs, has been forced to shut”, he said, adding that the family members and relatives were being threatened. He alleged that ‘Jungle raj’ prevailed in the state.

He alleged that to defame him, the Chief Minister, in his speech on Thursday, alleged that as Congress MLA, he (Bhutto) used to seek special favours for his crusher in Kutlehar.He added that it was the Chief Minister himself who had bypassed norms to give favour to a particular crusher near Chamukha in Nadaun.

He said that he had asked for information under the RTI Act and would reveal facts when he got the reply.

