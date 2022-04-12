Suhi fair begins at Chamba

Chamba, April 11
The three-day Suhi fair of Chamba commenced here today. The fair would conclude on April 13. Due to the Covid pandemic, the fair was celebrated merely as a ritual in the last two years.
The idol of the queen was carried in a palanquin accompanied by a procession (shobha yatra) from the local Akhandchandi Palace to Suhi temple, located on a hillock above Chamba town. On Tuesday, the procession would proceed from Suhi temple to Maluna.
The idol of the queen would be brought back in a palanquin to Akhandchandi Palace accompanied by a procession the next day, said municipal council president Neelam Nayyar and vice-president Seema Kashyap.
Besides other traditional and folk activities, “Ghurehi” dance performance by women of the Gaddi community and “Basoa” singing, would be the main attraction of the fair at Chauntra locality of the town.
It may be recalled that in order to honour the sacrifice made by queen Sunayana, popularly known as Rani Suhi, a temple was constructed at the site known as the Suhi Mata temple and an annual congregation takes place in April every year.
