SUJANPUR BYPOLL FACE-OFF: Ranas engaged in keen contest

The Sujanpur Assembly segment in Hamirpur made news headlines when Congress candidate Rajinder Rana caused a major upset by defeating his political mentor PK Dhumal, who was the BLP’s chief ministerial face in the 2017 elections. Rajinder is back in the BJP and is banking heavily on Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur for his victory. He is getting a tough fight from Capt Ranjit Rana (retd), who is considered a die-hard Dhumal loyalist. He had lost to Rajinder Rana in the 2022 elections by mere 399 votes. The two candidates shared with Dinesh Kanwar their views on their vision for the constituency and major poll issues.

“CM was not listening to party MLAs”: Rajinder Rana, BJP

What forced you to leave Congress and support BJP?

This was not the Congress that I had joined as public welfare and development of the constituency was being ignored. When the Chief Minister is not listening to party MLAs and they were facing embarrassment, what else could I do. I sacrificed my post and position for the welfare of the people of the constituency. At the same time, some opportunists were awarded prime positions and party loyalists were ignored.

What are key issues in your constituency?

Sujanpur has lagged behind in health facilities. Many villages are yet to get regular supply of potable water. I have planned augmentation of many water supply schemes. The idea is to make Sujanpur a model constituency.

What issues will decide voting pattern?

The major poll issue is the neglect of Sujanpur by the CM, besides other development issues. People are annoyed because the Chief Minister had negleced their elected representative.

What is your vision for the constituency?

Sujanpur is an historical town and many monuments reflect the rich cultural heritage that people still preserve and promote. All these things need to be promoted at the global level.

“Will ensure all-round development”: Ranjit Rana, Cong

What are the issues that will influence voting?

The most important issue is to support the Chief Minister. People wanted to rectify the earlier mistake made in the 2017 elections when they defeated chief ministerial candidate PK Dhumal. The Chief Minister card would be the deciding factor of the Assembly bypoll.

What made you to join the Congress?

It was humiliating for us when a person, who had been mudslinging the BJP for the past 10 years, was given the party ticket for the byelection. People had elected Rajinder Rana for five years but he betrayed the Congress and people and became an instrument in attempts to remove Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for his personal interests.

What are key issues?

The major issue is ensuring development. I want to strengthen facilities at Sainik School, construct a bus stand and improve road connectivity to villages and water supply, etc.

What is your vision for the constituency?

The development of Sujanpur is my only vision. I want to serve people with all my zeal. I want to develop a system to help ex-servicemen, besides launching welfare schemes and projects.

