Sujanpur Holi fest auditions from February 25

Hamirpur, February 21
The auditions of artistes for the national-level Sujanpur Holi Utsav would be conducted from February 25 to 27, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitender Sanjta here yesterday.
He said the four-day event would begin from March 5. Local artistes would be provided ample opportunities to perform during the cultural evenings of the festival, he added.
Sanjta said the auditions for artistes of the district would be held on February 25 and 26 at the Bachat Bhawan from 11 am. Auditions for artistes from other districts would be conducted on February 27. Artistes would be given payments as per the committee’s decision on their performance, he added.
Pawan Kuamar, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, and other officials of the committee were also present.
