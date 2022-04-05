Sujanpur Holi Festival to continue till April 10

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

The national-level Sujanpur Holi Festival that was scheduled to be end on April 5 would now conclude on April 10.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports, said in a press note issued here today that the date had been extended keeping in view the interests of businessmen.

He said that the historical town of Sujanpur is famous for the Holi fair. “The fair not only represents our rich cultural heritage but also keeps traditions alive”. He said that celebrating traditional festivities collectively would foster communal harmony among various communities.

Anurag said that the Sujanpur Mela was a centre of business activities. Merchants from across the region, skilled craftsmen in handicrafts participate here and handlooms products were always a centre of attraction at the fair.