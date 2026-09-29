Sujanpur Sainik School students urged to uphold values

Maj Gen Amar Ramdasani, Chief of Staff, HQ 9 Corps and Chairman of the Local Board of Administration (LBA), Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, visited the school near Hamirpur on Monday and took stock of its activities. This was his first official visit after assuming charge as Chairman of the LBA.

Interacting with the students, Maj Gen Amar Ramdasani encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, dedication and leadership. He said the school was among the best Sainik schools in the country.

Advertisement

He added that the school’s cadets had excelled not only in academics and sports but had also achieved notable success in joining the defence services as commissioned officers.

Advertisement

Group Capt Preeti Chopra, Principal of the school, apprised Maj Gen Ramdasani of the school’s achievements and activities. She also briefed him about various requirements of the institution. She said the visit of Chairman Maj Gen Amar Ramdasani would contribute to the growth of the school. — OC