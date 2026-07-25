Sujanpur Tira: Where history, heritage and culture endure

Sujanpur Tira, a historically significant town in Hamirpur district, is a blend of history, culture and modernisation. The Katoch dynasty founded the town in the 18th century on the banks of the Beas. It remained a royal capital and a vibrant centre of the famous Kangra school of miniature paintings.

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Originally it was named ‘Sajjanpur’, meaning a town of honest and gentle people. Tira was added to the name during the reign of Raja Abhay Chand Katoch and Maharaja Sansar Chand when a fortified palace was built on the hilltop, known as ‘Tihra’, meaning a strip of hills.

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The town reached its zenith under Maharaja Sansar Chand in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. He transformed the capital into a bustling centre of trade and a major refuge for artists, becoming a major patron of the renowned Kangra school of miniature painting.

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Maharaja Abhay Chand created a massive, lush-green ground in the centre of the town to train warriors. It is one of the largest grounds in the state and famously hosts a massive, multi-week state-level Holi fair that was started by Maharaja Sansar Chand in 1795 to bring the royal court and the public together.

The state government accorded the popular Holi festival international status. The festival officially lasts four days but it continues for over a month and offers a huge trading opportunity to traders from across North India. At the same time, the people of the region get to know about the latest trends in garments, pottery, cutlery, farming tools and Himachali cuisine from various parts of the state. They are also treated to cultural evenings presenting a bouquet of folk and filmy songs.

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Sujanpur is home to several historic, 18th-century shrines such as the Narvadeshwar Mahadev Temple, Murli Manohar Temple, and the Gauri Shankar Temple and also of the deity of the Katoch dynasty. These temples feature intricate Kangra-style miniature wall paintings.

The historical and cultural prominence of Sujanpur town continued into modern times with the establishment of a Sainik School here in November 1978. The local administration manages the town’s rich architectural heritage as a major tourist hub while the Archaeological Survey of India takes care of these historical master pieces.

The current heir of this dynasty is Aishwarya Chand Katoch, son of Aditya Chand Katoch and Chandresh Kumari Katoch, who remained a Member of Parliament. Meanwhile, Sujanpur is also emerging as a new destination for adventure sports such as rafting and paragliding.

Despite modernisation and other time-bound changes, the people of Sujanpur Tira are known for their rich culture, traditions and values that they carry with pride. The people of Sujanpur town had preserved the Holi festival, which has now attained an international status, from the pre-Independence period till the district administration took over its management. There is a need to establish a school of miniature art and safeguard the interests of the artisans of the town.