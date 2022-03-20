Sujanpur to have electricity, Jal Shakti divisions, says Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced that divisions of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and the Department of Jal Shakti would be opened at Sujanpur. He said this while addressing the closing cultural night of the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur yesterday.

He said that fairs and festivals were the rich repository of our diverse and vivid culture and there was need to preserve this diversity for future generations. He added that the Sujanpur Holi festival was of national importance as it was associated with the golden history of the country, especially with erstwhile hill estates of Himachal Pradesh. The festival dates back tor 1796 and it has been instrumental in inculcating communal harmony in the region.

Thakur said that due to Covid outbreak most of the fairs and festivals could not be celebrated for the past two years. He congratulated the people of the state, especially of Sujanpur, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. He also announced the upgrade of the Veterinary Dispensary at Majhog Sultani to a veterinary hospital.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal also congratulated the district administration for successfully organising the event.