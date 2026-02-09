Sujanpur yet to get relief for streets, houses damaged during monsoon

The people of Sujanpur town in Hamirpur district are still awaiting relief for the destruction of streets and houses due to floods during the last monsoon season. The major damage was suffered in the ward number one of the the Municipal Committee of the town. The residents lament that neither the local body nor the government has paid attention to their plight.

The condition of ward number eight is also not different. A nullah flowing through the wards on the hillside of the town had badly affected streets that get flooded even during light rain. The streets in the wards are built either on the bed of the nullah or along it and residents cannot even step out of their houses when the water body gets flooded.

KK Awasthi, a resident of Sujanpur, says that a delegation had submitted a 29-point charter of demand signed by 90 residents of the area to the government through local MLA Ranjit Singh but still no progress had been made on the ground.

He says that the condition of the people living in the foothills of the Tihra Fort is pathetic and they have got only assurances not development from the government. He adds that the Sujanpur chaugan, which has become a den of stray cattle and a garbage dump yard, also needs the attention of the Municipal Committee and the government. Even the street in the main market has cow dung scattered all around.

The Sujanpur MLA says that the residents of the town have apprised him of various problems. He adds that he will take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and get some works done through his MLA LAD funds.