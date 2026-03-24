Suket Devta Fair begins at Sundernagar, deity Garhpati Nag arrives after 180 years

Nagrota Bagwan MLA Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), inaugurated the state-level Suket Devta Fair at Sundernagar in Mandi district on Monday.

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Bali offered prayers to local deities and performed traditional rituals at Shukdev Vatika. He then participated in a grand religious procession that moved from Shukdev Vatika to the Jawahar Park. The event culminated with the hoisting of the ceremonial flag of the fair at the Jawahar Park, marking its official opening.

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Bali, while addressing a large gathering, emphasised the historical and cultural importance of the Suket Devta Fair, which dates back to the princely era. He said that the fair, held in the sacred land associated with sage Shukdev, was a major centre of faith and tradition. He added that such fairs symbolised the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh and played a vital role in strengthening communal harmony and preserving age-old traditions.

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He said that fairs and festivals in Himachal Pradesh were known for their uniqueness and they reflected the deep-rooted cultural legacy. The Suket Devta Fair, celebrated since ancient times, witnesses a large gathering of various deities from the former Suket princely state. This year holds special significance, as the revered deity, Garhpati Nag Chawasi Sidd from the Mahog area of Karsog subdivision, has arrived at the fair after nearly 180 years.

Bali extended best wishes for the fair to people on behalf of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state government. He said that the participation of thousands of devotees alongside local deities reflected the strength of Himachal’s traditions. He stressed the importance of preserving these cultural practices for future generations, calling them the foundation of the state’s identity.

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Bali said that festivals throughout the year bring energy and unity to society while expressing shared beliefs, values and aspirations. He encouraged people to actively participate in such events.

He said that the fair would introduce visitors from other states to Himachal’s unique “Dev culture” and contribute to strengthening the local economy. He expressed satisfaction that traditional customs were still being followed with dedication. He announced a grant of Rs 51,000 for the Suket Sarv Devta Committee.

Bali said that the state government was working to revive closed hotels under the Tourism Department. Besides, the Shiv Dham Mandi project was being developed as a major tourist attraction and a tender worth Rs 33 crore had already been issued. Earlier, Sundernagar SDM Amar Negi, who is also the chairman of the Fair Committee, welcomed the chief guest and extended greetings to the participants.