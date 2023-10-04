Sukh Aashray scheme for orphans, elderly launched

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana at the Ridge here today. The scheme is aimed at providing comprehensive support to orphans, specially abled children, destitute women and the elderly in the state.

Sukhu said, “A thought always came to my mind as to how to serve the most vulnerable sections of society and those who really need to be taken care of and looked after by the government. This is the reason that after taking oath as Chief Minister, I straightaway headed for the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi to know about the well-being of the inmates and their problems.”

He said, “It was one of a kind initiative in the country. My government took a decision to adopt orphans and specially-abled children as ‘children of the state’ and work for their uplift and well-being, giving them all parental care. Besides, the government also decided to take care of destitute women and the elderly, who had no one to look after them.”

The Chief Minister transferred financial aid to the tune of Rs 4.68 crore to the bank accounts of eligible children, including Rs 15.52 lakh for fees and hostel expenses and Rs 11.52 lakh as monthly expenses, thus enabling 48 orphans to pursue higher education. Besides, he also provided Rs 7.02 lakh for fees and Rs 4.08 lakh for monthly expenses to 17 orphans enrolled in professional courses.

He also transferred Rs 2.65 crore to the bank accounts of 1,106 beneficiaries through foster care and sponsorship.

Rs 4K monthly grant until 27 years of age

As many as 2,700 newly identified orphans, who are living with their relatives, will also get the monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 until the age of 27 years

The scheme also incorporates a 15-day educational tour every year for orphans and their stay in three-star hotels. The government will also bear the cost of their air travel

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu