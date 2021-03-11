Former Telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

Former telecom minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Pandit Sukh Ram (95), suffered a brain stroke here today. He was rushed to zonal hospital around 4pm for treatment.

According to family sources, Sukh Ram, after his condition started to deteriorate in the afternoon, was rushed to the hospital.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Mandi, Dr Devender Sharma, the condition of Sukh Ram is stable and the medical staff at the hospital was administering necessary medication to him. Health investigation was underway, said the CMO.

According to official sources, Sukh Ram could be airlifted to Delhi or some other place by tomorrow for better treatment.

BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma, son of Pandit Sukh Ram and Ashray Sharma, along with other relatives were present in the hospital to attend the Sukh Ram.