Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi in govt chopper

Mandi, May 7
Former Union Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram, who suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to the zonal hospital on Friday, was airlifted in a government helicopter to AIIMS-Delhi today.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the zonal hospital here to enquire after Sukh Ram’s health. The Chief Minister provided his official helicopter for airlifting Sukh Ram.
Thakur was accompanied by Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other BJP leaders. After meeting Sukh Ram, he said, “The ailing former Union Minister has been airlifted to Delhi on the demand of his family members.”
Thakur said: “Sukh Ram responded when I asked him about his well-being. He has contributed immensely to the development of the state as well as the nation.”
Sukh Ram’s grandson Ashray Sharma said, “Doctors at AIIMS are administering necessary medicines to my grandfather and conducting health investigation. We are hopeful that he will recover soon”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device