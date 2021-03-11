Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi in govt chopper

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

Former Union Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram, who suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to the zonal hospital on Friday, was airlifted in a government helicopter to AIIMS-Delhi today.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the zonal hospital here to enquire after Sukh Ram’s health. The Chief Minister provided his official helicopter for airlifting Sukh Ram.

Thakur was accompanied by Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other BJP leaders. After meeting Sukh Ram, he said, “The ailing former Union Minister has been airlifted to Delhi on the demand of his family members.”

Thakur said: “Sukh Ram responded when I asked him about his well-being. He has contributed immensely to the development of the state as well as the nation.”

Sukh Ram’s grandson Ashray Sharma said, “Doctors at AIIMS are administering necessary medicines to my grandfather and conducting health investigation. We are hopeful that he will recover soon”.