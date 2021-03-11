Sukh Ram cremated with state honours in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

Former Union Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at the Hanuman Ghat here today. Earlier, a large number of people gathered outside his residence on the outskirts of Mandi town to pay their last respects to the departed soul. All markets remained closed in Mandi town till noon.

CM Jai Ram Thakur with ministers at the funeral in Mandi.

Hamirpur Cong leaders pay tribute Pt Sukh Ram’s contributions to the state will be remembered forever, said Rajinder Zar, president of the District Congress Committee, while addressing a condolence meeting in Hamirpur on Thursday.

The HPCC would observe a seven-day mourning. The roadshow scheduled for May 18 had been deferred by a day. Panditji was visionary leader, says Khanna Shimla: Pandit Sukh Ram was an outstanding leader, who served Himachal in many roles. He was a visionary leader and it was due to his sincere efforts that Himachal got telephone connectivity, said BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna. He said Sukh Ram worked hard for the development of Mandi and Himachal as well. He fought for the all-round development of the state as an MP and the Union minister. —TNS

Sukh Ram’s family was inconsolable. His grandson, actor Aayush Sharma, along with his wife and son, paid his tribute. The police gave a guard of honour. The body was taken in a procession from his residence to Seri Manch where it was kept for almost two hours. A large number of people had gathered at Seri Manch to pay tribute to the departed soul. Wreaths were laid on the body before it was taken to the Hanuman Ghat for cremation.

Sukh Ram’s son, BJP legislator Anil Sharma, lit the pyre in the presence of his younger brother Anup Sharma and a large number of admirers. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda, Shimla MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP leader Gulab Singh Thakur, senior Congress leaders like Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Prakash Chaudhary, Sohan Lal Thakur and Sunder Singh Thakur attended the funeral.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Shimla MLA (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh had visited the bereaved family yesterday to express their condolences.

The Chief Minister said that Sukh Ram had contributed immensely to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the welfare of people during his long political career spanning over six decades. He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Dhumal said, “Sukh Ram was a man of commitments. I respect him a lot. He was instrumental in the successful formation of a non-Congress government in the state for the first time in 1998. He supported the BJP to form the government. I became Chief Minister and the BJP government completed its full tenure with his support. During that period, tremendous development took place all over the state. Sukh Ram made a huge contribution to the development of the state”.

“Sukh Ram brought revolution in the telecom sector in the nation for which he would always be remembered,” he added.