Sukh Ram was a leader of the masses: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today paid a visit to BJP MLA Anil Sharma to condole the demise of former Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram Himachal BJP co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon was also with them.

JP Nadda said Pandit Sukh Ram was a very experienced leader and devoted his entire life to public service and public welfare. His death has left a huge void in the politics of the state.

“My relationship with Sukh Ram spanned three decades and I got to know and learn a lot from him in politics. At the time of Himachal Vikas Congress, I also got an opportunity to work together as a colleague. Sukhram was always concerned about the welfare of the people” he remarked.

Earlier today morning, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also visited the house of Anil Sharma to condole the family.