Sukhashraya Bill not named after me: CM

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the Vidhan Sabha today that the BJP was unnecessarily attributing political motives to the Himachal Pradesh Sukhashraya (Care, Protection and Self Reliance of Children of the State) Bill 2023. The Bill was aimed at ensuring the welfare of 6,000 orphaned and destitute children in the state, he said.

Sukhu, during a debate on the Bill that was tabled in the Assembly yesterday, countered the BJP’s criticism that it was politically motivated and the Sukhashraya scheme, too, was named after him. “It is unfortunate that the BJP is trying to politicise such a noble cause. The Bill aims to shape the lives of underprivileged children. The BJP is attributing political motives to the Bill. Moreover, my name is not Sukh but Sukhvinder Thakur,” he said.

Nothing new: Thakur I am not opposed to the scheme as it is just an amalgamation of similar provisions in Central schemes. —Jai Ram Thakur intentions clear The scheme is named after the Chief Minister. He has made his intentions clear and not named it after a Gandhi family member. —Hans Raj, Churah MLA

Sukhu said that it was one of a kind scheme in the country. “The state government will set up aftercare institutions for all homeless orphans and will also provide for their higher education, vocational training and skill development up to the age of 27 so that they are employed by then. They will also be provided three or four biswas of land to build a house or set up their own self-employment ventures,” he added.

He said that a provision of a fixed deposit of Rs 101 crore had been made in the Budget and he had donated his salary while other Congress MLAs had donated Rs 1 lakh for this noble cause. “No state or Central Act has a provision for taking care of orphaned children after they attain 18 years of age,” he claimed.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that he was not opposed to the scheme as it was just an amalgamation of similar provisions in various Central schemes. “The move reeks of political motives. More than that it is named after the Chief Minister, something that my government never did even when my name is Jai Ram,” he added. The scheme was just aimed at taking credit when similar provisions already existed in many other schemes, he claimed.

Churah MLA Hans Raj supported Thakur and said that the scheme was named after the Chief Minister. “At least he has made his intentions very clear and not named the scheme after a Gandhi family member. I like his honesty,” he added.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said, “One must understand the sentiment behind the scheme, the sole motive of which is to make orphans feel being cared for and make them self-reliant.”