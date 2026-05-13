Sukhman tops commerce stream at Dalhousie Public School

Students of Dalhousie Public School, Chamba, excelled in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Sukhman Sangha topped the school by securing 95.6 per cent marks in the commerce stream while another commerce student Krishav Mahajan scored 93.8 per cent and Aisha Singh secured 93.2 per cent in the humanities stream. Out of 78 students, who appeared in the examinations, eight scored above 90 per cent marks while 73 students secured the first division.

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The school authorities said that the achievements were the result of the combined efforts of students, teachers and parents. They added that consistent mentoring by faculty members, along with encouragement and support extended by parents, played a key role in the students’ success.

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Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, Chairman and Director of the school, said, “True education goes beyond marks and examinations and lies in building character, values, confidence and courage to face life with integrity and purpose.” He added that he was immensely proud of the students for their commendable achievements and sincerity. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students and wished them continued success.