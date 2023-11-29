Sukhu: Rs 100 cr to be allocated for repair of damaged roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Rs 100 crore would be allocated under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana for the repair of roads damaged in the recent rain disaster in the state. This allocation was over and above Rs 20 crore earlier provided to the Public Works Department to repair and maintain daamged roads, he said at a meeting with administrative secretaries here.

Sukhu reviewed the recruitment process of 4,500 para workers in the Jal Shakti Department, 1,200 constables in the Police Department and about 2,100 Van Mitras in the Forest Department.

He directed dministrative secretaries to expedite the disposal of long pending cases. He said that Revenue Lok Adalats would be organised at tehsil headquarters on December 1 and 2 to dispose of long-pending mutation and partition cases.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Revenue Department here, directed the officials concerned to maintain transparency in dealing with revenue cases and forward a complete list of disposed of cases with names, addresses and contact numbers to his office. He said that ‘Mutation Adalats’ were organised on October 30 and 31 where more than 31,000 mutation cases were settled.

He directed officials concerned to complete by December 15 detailed project reports of heliports to be established at Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district and Sultanpur in Chamba district. He said, “A modern heliport will also be set up near Shimla city as well.”

Sukhu said that tourism was a key sector for revenue generation and the government was strengthening tourism infrastructure to attract more tourists. He also issued directions to accord sanctions to the projects related to green industry on priority. He said e-vehicle charging stations and points were being set up in a phased manner and instructions had been issued to expedite the construction work.

#Chamba #Kangra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu