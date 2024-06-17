Sukhu: Rs 153 cr released to clear pending dues of apple growers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the government has released Rs 153 crore to clear the pending dues of apple growers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

“All liabilities under the scheme have been cleared, including a hefty burden of Rs 90 crore left by the previous government under the MIS,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering at Narkanda in the Theog Assembly constituency today.

Ropeway from narkanda to Hatu temple likely The Chief Minister said his government was exploring setting up ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu temple, besides widening the road to Hatu Mandir

The government has allocated Rs 5 crore for setting up an ice skating rink at Narkanda. A multipurpose sports hall will also be constructed

He said efforts were also underway to upgrade the Dhalli to Narkanda road to a four-lane highway. His government would soon hold a discussion with the Union minister regarding the project

Claiming that the previous government had stopped subsidies on apple pesticides, fertilizers and other products used in agriculture and horticulture, Sukhu said his government had restored the subsidies. “The state government increased the procurement rate of culled apple under MIS by Rs 1.50 per kg, raising the support price to Rs 12 per kg. Our government also ensured the sale and purchase of apple on per kilogram basis. And this year, in yet another historic step in favour of horticulturists, the universal carton system has been implemented,” he said.

Sukhu further said that the state government was exploring the possibility of setting up a ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu Temple, besides widening the road to Hatu Mandir. “There’s immense potential for development of tourism in the upper Shimla region and the government is making every possible effort to promote tourism activities,” he said.

“Our government has allocated Rs 5 crore for setting up an ice skating rink at Narkanda. A multipurpose sports hall will also be constructed here. Efforts are also underway to upgrade the Dhalli to Narkanda road to a four-lane highway, with the provision of tunnels,” the Chief Minister added. He said that the government would soon hold discussion with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways regarding the project.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 4,500 each had been transferred to the bank accounts of 173 beneficiary women in the Narkanda area under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi scheme. “The amount includes arrear for the last two months as promised. A total of Rs 1.15 crore has been disbursed recently to 2,569 women in district under the scheme,” he said.

Sukhu offered prayers at Hatu Mata mandir for peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu