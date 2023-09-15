Sukhu, Agnihotri in 25-member PAC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Congress on Thursday constituted a 25-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and HPCC president Pratibha Singh have been included in the committee.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, besides former Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma are also part of the committee.

“The Congress president has approved a proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” the party said in a press note.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, former MP Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari, Chander Kumar, Rajinder Rana, Rangila Ram Rao, Sudhir Sharma, Vinay Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar are also part of the committee.

Nand Lal, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Rajesh Dharmani, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhary and Ravi Thakur are also its members.

