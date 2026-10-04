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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu announces Rs 2 crore for new school building at remote Rampur village

Sukhu announces Rs 2 crore for new school building at remote Rampur village

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listens to public grievances at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla on Saturday.
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As part of the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited remote Kasha Pat village in the Rampur Assembly constituency of Shimla district. He stayed overnight at the residence of local resident Supan Das. Villagers accorded him a warm welcome with traditional musical instruments and dressed him in a traditional attire. Cultural programmes were also organised, with Sukhu joining the villagers in the traditional Nati dance.

Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new school building at Kasha Pat village and said efforts were underway to start a bus service from Kasha Pat to Rampur via Taklech.

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“The state government is ensuring that no child is deprived of education or faces difficulties in travelling to and from school. With this objective, efforts are being made to start a bus service from Kasha Pat village to Rampur via Taklech,” he said.

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He said that the state government was giving special priority to the development of remote and far-flung areas so that people there do not remain behind in the development process.

Sukhu said that road construction in Himachal Pradesh often required permission from the Forest Department. “Nearly 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area is under forest cover, which creates several challenges in the construction of roads in remote areas. Despite these challenges, the state government is continuously working to connect far-flung areas with better roads and other basic facilities,” he added.

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He also announced Rs 5 lakh each for the construction of buildings for Mahila Mandals. The Mahila Mandals with buildings would be provided with Rs 1 lakh each to purchase essential equipment and other items.

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