Sukhu: Assam CM Himanta will be invited to Cong’s 2027 oath ceremony

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today took a swipe at the BJP, expressing confidence that the Congress would return to power in the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. He even said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be invited to the oath-taking ceremony along with all other Chief Ministers if the Congress forms the government for a second consecutive term.

Reacting to Sarma’s recent remarks that he would visit Himachal Pradesh next year after the BJP forms its government in the state, Sukhu said, “Of course, Sarma will be here for the oath ceremony when Congress forms the government again. He will also be an invitee along with the Chief Ministers of all other states.”

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Talking to mediapersons, Sukhu claimed that the BJP was divided into five factions and was struggling with internal differences. He further asserted that 16 sitting BJP legislators were not in a position to win the next Assembly elections. Taking a dig at the BJP’s decision to involve the Assam Chief Minister in its political affairs in Himachal, he said the move reflected the party’s desperation to contain factionalism.

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The Chief Minister attributed his government’s confidence to the measures undertaken under its ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative to make Himachal self-reliant. He said the state had managed to sustain itself despite the withdrawal of annual Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) assistance amounting to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore. He maintained that even a BJP government, despite financial assistance from the Centre, would have found it difficult to manage the state’s finances under such circumstances.

On the BJP’s allegations of double standards over electronic voting machines (EVMs), Sukhu questioned why doubts about their authenticity were being raised only after the 2024 elections, when the Himachal Assembly elections had been held in 2022.

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Commenting on the Congress-led protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sukhu said raising public issues was the Opposition’s responsibility in a democracy. He welcomed the large turnout at the rally held on Rahul Gandhi’s call and said several Congress leaders from Himachal had participated.

CM reviews Chamiyana super-specialty institute

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday visited the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiyana, to review ongoing development works and assess the functioning of the hospital

He directed officials to maintain high quality standards in all infrastructure and development projects and sought detailed updates on the facilities available across various departments

The CM also interacted with patients undergoing treatment, enquired about their well-being and spoke to nursing staff. Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, AIMSS Principal Dr Brij Sharma and other dignitaries were present.