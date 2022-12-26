Sukhu: BJP left Rs 3K cr burden by opening institutions at fag end

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 25

The bickering between the government and the BJP over the denotification of several institutions opened by the previous government is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

Slams BJP over JOA (IT) paper leak The arrest of the accused in the JOA (IT) paper leak shows that the scam has been going on since the BJP government’s tenure. I have directed police officers to be vigilant whenever such papers are conducted to ensure complete transparency and accountability. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief minister

After arriving in Shimla soon after completing his seven-day quarantine period in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that the Jai Ram Thakur government had left a burden of around Rs 3,000 crore on the state by opening several institutions at the fag end of its tenure.

“The BJP government opened over 590 institutions without making any provision for budget and staff to woo the voters,” said Sukhu. “The BJP government went on a spree to open health, education, revenue and other institutions in a desperate bid to befool the voters during the last about six months of its tenure,” he added.

He, however, assured that if these institutions were found viable and necessary for people, these would be reopened after making proper budgetary provisions.

More than 30 health institutions opened by the previous government do not

have even Class IV employees and a large number of institutions were opened with just a single employee, Sukhu added.

“In most of the institutions, staff from the adjoining institutions was temporarily deployed, which was not only inadequate for the newly opened offices but was also hampering the functioning of the already existing institution,” he said, adding that the health institutions opened during this period were devoid of man power and machinery.

Sukhu further targeted the saffron party over the recent JOA (IT) paper leak. “The arrest of the accused in the JOA (IT) paper leak shows that the paper scam had been going on in the state since the BJP government’s tenure. I have directed police officers to be vigilant whenever such papers are conducted to ensure complete transparency and accountability,” he added.

On the shutting down of the two cement factories, he said the issue was between cement plant management and truck operators union and it would be sorted out soon. “Besides, the people of the state will get cement at cheaper rates in the days to come,” the CM assured.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has challenged the Congress to hand over the case to the CBI, like it handed the police paper leak scam to the Central investigative agency.