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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu calls for collective fight to save youth from 'chitta' menace

Sukhu calls for collective fight to save youth from 'chitta' menace

Announces state-level status for Shahpur Dasehra

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addresses an anti-chitta walkathon in Shahpur on Monday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the fight against chitta cannot be left to the police alone; it requires a united social offensive to save Himachal Pradesh’s youth from the grip of addiction. While virtually addressing an anti-chitta walkathon in Shahpur on Monday, he called for a sustained people’s movement against the drug menace.

Organised in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district, the walkathon witnessed the participation of school students, public representatives and local residents, all pledging to work towards building a drug-free society.

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Describing chitta as a serious threat to the younger generation, the Chief Minister said its impact extended far beyond individuals, devastating families and undermining the health, education and social well-being of society. He urged students to become ambassadors of awareness, discourage drug use among their peers and channel their energy into sports, education and creative pursuits.

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Sukhu called upon parents, teachers, social organisations and elected representatives to remain vigilant and work collectively to protect the younger generation. He said the government was committed to cracking down on drug traffickers, dismantling supply networks and intensifying public awareness campaigns. He also urged citizens to share information about drug-related activities with the authorities.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania thanked the Chief Minister, stating that sustained awareness campaigns were being conducted in the constituency to combat chitta. Advocate General Anoop Rattan also emphasised that public participation was crucial to eliminating the drug menace from the state.

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In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister granted state-level status to the Shahpur Dasehra festival, a move expected to enhance recognition of the region’s cultural traditions.

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