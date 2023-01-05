Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar

Palampur, January 4
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on former Chief Minister and BJP veteran Shanta Kumar at his residence here this evening. He said that it was a courtesy call and purely a personal visit to meet the two-time Chief Minister. He presented a shawl and a pahari cap to Shanta Kumar.
Shanta Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister and said he was grateful to Sukhu for sparing time and calling on him. He wished Sukhu success. He requested the Chief Minister to also visit the Vivekananda Medical Trust and Kayakalp, his dream projects in Palampur.
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also in the city yesterday and left for Dharamsala after holding a press conference at the local PWD rest house. He did not meet Shanta Kumar. It was Thakur’s first visit after the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.
En route to Palampur from Dharamsala, the Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Palampur at the Neugal river bridge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...