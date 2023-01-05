Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on former Chief Minister and BJP veteran Shanta Kumar at his residence here this evening. He said that it was a courtesy call and purely a personal visit to meet the two-time Chief Minister. He presented a shawl and a pahari cap to Shanta Kumar.

Shanta Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister and said he was grateful to Sukhu for sparing time and calling on him. He wished Sukhu success. He requested the Chief Minister to also visit the Vivekananda Medical Trust and Kayakalp, his dream projects in Palampur.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also in the city yesterday and left for Dharamsala after holding a press conference at the local PWD rest house. He did not meet Shanta Kumar. It was Thakur’s first visit after the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

En route to Palampur from Dharamsala, the Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Palampur at the Neugal river bridge.

#BJP #Palampur #sukhvinder singh sukhu