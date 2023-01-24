Sukhu calls on Prez Murmu

New Delhi, January 23
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday. It was a courtesy meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister’s office said.
Sukhu had earlier called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed development and public welfare issues. This was his first meeting with the President and the Vice-President after being elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
“The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, called on Droupadi Murmu, President of India, in New Delhi on Monday. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President after becoming Chief Minister,” the statement reads.
After meeting Dhankhar, Sukhu said that he discussed many development and public welfare issues. “It was wonderful to meet and interact with him on various developmental issues of Himachal,” Sukhu said in a tweet by his office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...