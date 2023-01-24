Sukhu calls on Prez Murmu

PTI

New Delhi, January 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday. It was a courtesy meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister’s office said.

Sukhu had earlier called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed development and public welfare issues. This was his first meeting with the President and the Vice-President after being elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

After meeting Dhankhar, Sukhu said that he discussed many development and public welfare issues. “It was wonderful to meet and interact with him on various developmental issues of Himachal,” Sukhu said in a tweet by his office.