Sukhu celebrates birthday at Balika Ashram

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today celebrated his 59th birthday with the inmates of a Balika Ashram here.

His wife Kamlesh Thakur, who is also the Chairperson of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, joined him in the celebrations. The girls of the institution organised a cultural programme to celebrate his birthday.

The Chief Minister said the government would soon announce a scheme for specially abled children. He said, “The state government had launched the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana for 6,000 orphans. A scheme focusing on special children is also being formulated, which will be announced shortly. It aims to enhance the capabilities of specially-abled children and help them to work towards their aspirations and earn a livelihood.”

He honoured the Kabaddi team of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Sports Control Board, which bagged the first position in the All-India Civil Services Kabaddi Championship held at Dehradun. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for the team.

Sukhu paid obeisance at the Mata Tara Devi temple. He participated in an awareness walk on road safety from the Secretariat to his official residence at Oakover, besides attending a blood donation camp at The Ridge. The Synergistic Youth Social and Cultural Organization also held a cultural program at the Gaiety Theatre. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the government would soon enact a stringent law to curb drug abuse.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania extended wishes to the Chief Minister on his birthday. Ministers, MLAs, chairman and vice-chairman of various boards and corporations as well as senior officials greeted the CM.

Blood donation camp in Mandi