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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu cites lower borrowings to counter BJP’s high debt charge

Sukhu cites lower borrowings to counter BJP’s high debt charge

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Friday. PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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His government has borrowed less than the previous BJP government despite having lost the cushion of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing mediapersons in Shimla on Friday.

Sukhu, while responding to the BJP’s allegations of excessive borrowing, said that despite having the RDF and the GST compensation, the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had taken Rs 43,261-crore loans, while his government had borrowed Rs 37,781 crore in three years and 10 months. He added that the state’s total outstanding debt at present stood at Rs 99,654 crore, contrary to the BJP’s claim that it had reached Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

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He said that the discontinuation of the RDG had dealt a major blow to the state’s finances, resulting in a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. “It is a huge dent, a big chunk from our treasury is gone,” he added. He claimed the massive loss had forced the government to reduce the size of its Budget for 2026-27 to Rs 54,928 crore from Rs 58,514 crore in 2025-26.

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Sukhu said that his government had responded to the financial setback by introducing swift reforms and plugging loopholes that facilitated corruption. “These measures have helped the state generate around Rs 4,000 crore from its own resources,” he added.

He highlighted the government’s legal battles to protect the state’s interests and said that it had won cases related to Wild Flower Hall, Chharabra and JSW’s hydroelectric power project and ensured that the state wouldn’t have to bear any cost in the Kishau Dam project. “The previous BJP government had compromised the interests of the state, but we fought hard and won the cases. Now, the state is earning revenue from these assets,” he added.

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On healthcare, the Chief Minister said that the government had increased manpower in medical colleges and replaced outdated diagnostic facilities with modern equipment. Staffing levels, particularly among paramedical personnel, in medical colleges had increased from around 35 per cent to 60 per cent. “The government aims to raise this to 70 per cent by next year,” he added.

He said that improved diagnostic facilities and adequate staffing would help reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state. “Our people were spending around Rs 1,000 crore outside the state on diagnosis and treatment. We are trying to ensure that people do not have to go outside the state for diagnostic facilities and treatment,” he added.

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