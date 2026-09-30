DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM directs filing of affidavit for takeover of 66-MW Dhaulasidh project

CM directs filing of affidavit for takeover of 66-MW Dhaulasidh project

Himachal CM says state ready to pay first instalment towards cost of hydro power project on Beas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:26 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Power Department to file an affidavit in court for taking over the 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project, being constructed on the Beas by SJVN. Presiding over a meeting of the Power Department here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the state government was ready to pay the first instalment towards the cost of the project to facilitate its takeover in the interest of the state.

Sukhu said the present state government would not compromise on the interests of the people of the state and remained steadfast in protecting the wealth and resources of the state. He said the government was also making earnest efforts to take over the Luhri and Sunni hydro projects from SJVN.

Advertisement

Sukhu reviewed various under-construction hydropower projects and directed officials to expedite their construction in a time-bound manner to ensure maximum benefits for the people of the state.

Advertisement

During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister that the 450-MW Shong Tong Power Project would become fully functional by September next year following the commissioning of its three turbines. It was also informed that a power purchase agreement would be signed with the HPSEBL for the electricity generated by the project.

The Chief Minister reviewed the 66-KV transmission line being constructed from Pooh to Samdo and Samdo to Kaza and directed officials to accelerate the work.

Advertisement

He also reviewed the progress of the 2-MW Rangrik solar power project, equipped with a 1-MWh battery energy storage system, and directed officials to make it functional before snowfall. He said the project should remain operational during the snowfall season to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of the area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts