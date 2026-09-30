CM directs filing of affidavit for takeover of 66-MW Dhaulasidh project

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Power Department to file an affidavit in court for taking over the 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project, being constructed on the Beas by SJVN. Presiding over a meeting of the Power Department here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the state government was ready to pay the first instalment towards the cost of the project to facilitate its takeover in the interest of the state.

Sukhu said the present state government would not compromise on the interests of the people of the state and remained steadfast in protecting the wealth and resources of the state. He said the government was also making earnest efforts to take over the Luhri and Sunni hydro projects from SJVN.

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Sukhu reviewed various under-construction hydropower projects and directed officials to expedite their construction in a time-bound manner to ensure maximum benefits for the people of the state.

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During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister that the 450-MW Shong Tong Power Project would become fully functional by September next year following the commissioning of its three turbines. It was also informed that a power purchase agreement would be signed with the HPSEBL for the electricity generated by the project.

The Chief Minister reviewed the 66-KV transmission line being constructed from Pooh to Samdo and Samdo to Kaza and directed officials to accelerate the work.

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He also reviewed the progress of the 2-MW Rangrik solar power project, equipped with a 1-MWh battery energy storage system, and directed officials to make it functional before snowfall. He said the project should remain operational during the snowfall season to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of the area.