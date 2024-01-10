Sukhu flags off car rally

Shimla, January 9
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off a car rally organised by the Inner Wheel District 308 to mark 100 years of the establishment of the Inner Wheel Club here.
Sukhu said that the Inner Wheel Club was fulfilling its social responsibilities effectively. He added that the club had organised various activities for the welfare of the needy. The rally would conclude in New Delhi with a special ceremony.
Sukhu said that the role of women was vital in the development of society. Today, women were playing a pivotal role in every field and the state government had taken many steps to empower them, he added.
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Minister’s Principal Adviser (Media) Naresh Chauhan and District Chairperson of the Inner Wheel Club Seema Kapoor were present on the occasion.
