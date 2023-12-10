Sukhu government One year in office: Fulfilling 10 guarantees uphill task

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 9

The Congress government headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is finding it challenging to fulfil the 10 guarantees the party had made to people before the 2022 Assembly elections due to the financial crisis the state is facing. The government is struggling to make the wheels of the state’s economy run smoothly amid a near bankruptcy situation.

The BJP had raised these 10 guarantees in its tirade against the Congress in the recent Assembly elections in five states, making Sukhu’s job of honouring these even more onerous. The going is getting tougher for the government in view of the Rs 12,000 crore losses suffered due to the rain disaster this year.

“Considering the grim financial health of the state, we don’t blame the Chief Minister for being unable to fulfil the guarantees but then the Congress should not have made these commitments as it was aware that the empty coffers,” says a senior BJP leader. However, the BJP will not miss any opportunity to take political mileage out of the failure of the Congress regime to honour the guarantees.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was Congress chief observer for the Himachal Assembly elections, had announced the 10 guarantees on August 31, 2022, to woo the electorate, especially employees, women and youth. Even then a section of the state Congress leadership was against making such tall promises in view of the fiscal crisis.

Meanwhile, Sukhu vehemently counters the BJP’s criticism of his government saying that the 10 guarantees were made for five years and not one year. He says, “We have already fulfilled three main guarantees, namely the grant of the old pension scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh government employees, launch of the first phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajeev Gandhi Start-Up Scheme for youth and starting English medium teaching in government schools in all Assembly segments.” The remaining guarantees will be fulfilled later during the five-year term, he adds.

He says that the scheme for providing a Rs 1,500 allowance to women will be started from Spiti while the Agriculture Department has announced that it will start purchasing cow dung manure from farmers from January 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister candidly admits that had the state not suffered devastation caused by unprecedented heavy rain and flashfloods, the government would have been in a better position to fulfil the guarantees, including the payment of a Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women aged 18 to 60 years. “Post monsoon disaster, the need of the hour is to provide relief to people and the state government has announced a Rs 4,500 crore special package from its own resources,” he says. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticises the Congress for befooling people by making false promises that were difficult to fulfil due to the state’s poor financial condition. “The Congress has deceived the people of Himachal, who are now expressing their anger over the closure of 1,000 government institutions that our government had opened in public interest,” says Thakur.

#Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu