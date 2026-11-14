Sukhu govt approves Rs 1,500/month for 3.5 lakh women in 18-59 age group

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, under which 3.5 lakh women aged 18-59 years will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme is likely to be rolled out in December, when the Congress government completes four years in office.

“It was our poll guarantee to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women. To fulfil that promise, the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana will be launched,” Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said.

Incidentally, the state government is already providing Rs 1,500 a month to women in some tribal and remote areas, including Pangi and Dodra Kwar.

Under the scheme, beneficiary families will also be entitled to 300 units of free electricity per month and annual health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

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“Eligible families will not have to pay any premium to avail themselves of the health insurance cover,” Chauhan said, adding that the annual family income ceiling for beneficiaries will be Rs 75,000.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced the scheme in his 2026-27 Budget speech. Initially, the government had proposed to identify one lakh of the poorest families in the state and provide Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, along with 300 units of free electricity. A survey was subsequently conducted to identify eligible families and beneficiaries.

Certain categories have been kept out of the scheme, including families with government employees or pensioners. Women above 59 years of age will also not be eligible. “Women above this age are already covered under the old-age pension scheme,” said Naresh Chauhan, Media Adviser to the Chief Minister.