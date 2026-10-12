Sukhu govt failed to utilise Central funds for development, says Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misgovernance, financial mismanagement and administrative failure. He alleged that though the Central Government had provided substantial financial assistance, several key development projects were incomplete due to the state’s failure to utilise funds effectively.

Nadda, while addressing a convention of public representatives and BJP workers at the Mela Ground at Patlikuhal in Kullu district, said that the state government was attempting to shift responsibility for its shortcomings by blaming the Central Government.

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He said that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government had extended significant assistance to Himachal Pradesh in healthcare, road building, railways, industrial development and public welfare but implementation had been slow.

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Nadda said that around Rs 360 crore had been provided to Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. However, he claimed that only one of the 15 sanctioned critical care blocks had been completed, while none of the 73 block public health units had become operational. The work on only one of the 12 integrated public health laboratories had been completed.

He claimed that around Rs 521 crore had been made available to the state under the 15th Finance Commission for healthcare-related activities but only 52 per cent of it had been utilised.

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Nadda questioned the progress made on the bulk drug park project in Una and said that the Central Government had committed Rs 1,000 crore for it and released Rs 225 crore as the first instalment. He alleged that the state had spent only around Rs 12 crore on the project.

He said that the project could attract investment, generate employment and strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing in the state. He highlighted the Central Government funding for road infrastructure, including around Rs 468 crore for the repair and restoration of the Kullu-Manali road corridor. He alleged that the delay in land acquisition for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri railway project was affecting its progress.

He said that the Central Government assistance for AIIMS-Bilaspur, Government Super Speciality Hospital at Chamiyana in Shimla and the proposed Kishau multipurpose project were examples of development initiatives requiring effective coordination.

Nadda congratulated BJP-supported candidates on their performance in the recent local body elections and said that the results reflected growing dissatisfaction with the Congress government. He urged party workers to strengthen grassroots-level outreach ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He called upon the Congress government to ensure accountability, accelerate work on pending projects and utilise available funds efficiently. He asserted that development required administrative action rather than political blame game.