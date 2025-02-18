Sukhu govt likely to introduce Anti-Drug legislation in House

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today said that the state government was considering introducing Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming Assembly session to tighten noose on drug peddlers. “This legislation would ensure even stricter action in drug-related crimes. The government will not tolerate drug dealers and is fully committed to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state,” said Shandil.

Claiming that the state government was already taking strong and effective measures to curb drug abuse in the state, Shandil said that 2,515 individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act last year and major steps were taken to dismantle the drug trafficking network.

Accusing the previous BJP of turning a blind eye to the drug menace and ignoring the NDPS Act, Shandil said the Congress government issued the notification and began taking strong action against the drug mafia four month after assuming power. “This legal provision allows authorities to detain repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking. So far, the competent authority has already presented 81 cases under this Act,” said Shandil.

Advertisement

He further said that following clear instructions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the police have dismantled drug traffickers’ networks and seized their illegally acquired properties. “In the last three years, assets worth Rs 16 crore, accumulated through drug trade, have been seized, with Rs 9 crore worth of property confiscated just last year,” said Shandil.

The minister further said that the Cabinet had recently approved the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to tackling the drug problem. “This STF will have the necessary authority to take decisive action and curb the growing drug menace. Awareness campaigns are being conducted across the state and the government is strengthening inter-state coordination to intercept drug smugglers attempting to bring narcotics into Himachal from neighbouring states,” he said.