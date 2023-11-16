Sukhu govt moots reinstating SAT wound up by BJP regime

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 15

The state government is contemplating to reinstate the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), which the previous BJP government had wound up in 2019. The Cabinet is likely to the final call on the issue at its meeting scheduled for November 18. The Congress had promised to restore the SAT in its manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections.

The previous BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur had wound up the SAT on July 3, 2019. Himachal was amongst the first states to set up the SAT in 1986 and since then successive BJP governments had disbanded it twice. The Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh had set up the SAT to address the grievances and issues of government employees.

Disbanded for High pendency: Ex-CM We had disbanded the SAT as doubts were raised over its functioning and impartiality. There were allegations that SAT decisions could be manipulated. Moreover, there was huge pendency of cases in the SAT. When the strength of Judges in the Himachal High Court has increased from 13 to 17, it will be unfair to put financial burden on the exchequer by reinstating the SAT. —Jai Ram Thakur, Former chief minister

The BJP government headed by Prem Kumar Dhumal wound up the SAT for the first time in July 2008. However, the Virbhadra Singh government reinstated it on February 28, 2015, after the Congress returned to power in the 2012 Assembly elections. The party had promised in its election manifesto to reinstate the SAT. The decision to restore the SAT is seen as a move to woo around three lakh government employees, who can tilt the balance in any election in Himachal.

The Dhumal government had justified the disbanding of the SAT on the ground that there were around 23,000 cases pending before the Bench, which were then transferred to the Himachal High Court. It also gave the argument that a majority of the cases decided by the SAT were challenged in the Himachal High Court and so there was no justification for its existence.

The SAT had a Chairman and three Members, both Judicial and Administrative. If it is reinstated again, it will provide an employment opportunity to retired bureaucrats.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “At a time when the Congress government is crying hoarse about the financial crunch, there seems to be no justification for the restoration of the SAT. It will require the appointment of the Chairperson and three Members, besides arranging staff and related paraphernalia, thus putting financial burden on the state exchequer.”

