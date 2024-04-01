Sukhu govt survives, but Congress-BJP showdown in offing

KS Tomar

Even as the Supreme Court refused to give relief to six disqualified MLAs who are ready to try their luck in the bypolls on June 1, a showdown between the ruling party and the BJP is on the cards which pertains to notices issued to nine MLAs of the Opposition, thereby accusing them of privilege and contempt of the House which may attract a punishment, including suspension or expulsion from the House.

Next Congress move against BJP MLAs

In a related development, the Vidhan Sabha has issued notices to nine MLAs of the BJP for breach of privilege and contempt of House. If found guilty, they can face punishment, which can vary from a warning to expulsion or suspension from the house or even imprisonment. Experts say the breach of privilege can become a serious concern, depending on the extent of the breach and BJP MLAs have been accused of serious violation of privilege during recent budget session. The privilege committee has got a majority of the ruling party MLAs, hence recommendations could lead to serious consequences. Experts say the privilege committee will submit its report to the Speaker and may recommend suitable action, but it needs to be adopted in the House. At present, the Congress has got a majority of 34 MLAs, hence resolution can easily be adopted to award the punishment amounting to even expulsion from the House, thereby further reducing the strength of the BJP to 16 in the House.

Litmus test for rebels

The six rebel MLAs have been given ticket by the BJP, which has infuriated those leaders whose future politics will be eclipsed.The defeated leaders of the party might not get a chance in the next Assembly polls as defectors will rule the roost, hence some of them may contest as independent candidates. But the BJP leaders claim that the high command has got capacity to handle such a situation, hence will violate the party discipline.

The strength of the Congress MLAs has reduced from 40 to 34 after the disqualification of six MLAs. The BJP is having 25 MLAs and three independents are also supporting the party, but the exclusion of six MLAs will reduce the opposition strength to 31 only in the House of 62.

Contrary to it, the Centre has provided the ‘Y’-category security to six disqualified MLAs and they were brought under the security cover of the CRPF and the Haryana Police to Vidhan Sabha to provide an opportunity to them to indulge in cross-voting which is an evidence of active involvement of the BJP in toppling game.

In the final assessment, Himachal has been currently pushed into a phase of instability and uncertainty as SC will decide about the real issue of upholding or rejecting the decision of the Himachal Speaker about the disqualification of the six MLAs on May 6, which means temporary reprieve to the Sukhu government.

— The writer is a political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla

#BJP #Congress #Supreme Court