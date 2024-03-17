Sukhu govt’s survival hinges on 6 Assembly bypoll results

Pratibha Chauhan

Tribune News Servicer

Shimla, March 16

The battle for political supremacy in Himachal that commenced with cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections recently will culminate with simultaneous byelections to the Assembly segments represented by the six disqualified Congress MLAs and the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

The fate of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government will now depend on the outcome of the Assembly byelections to the six seats as voting will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections. The Vidhan Sabha Speaker had disqualified the six Congress MLAs, who defied the party whip, on February 29, 2024, under the provisions of the Ant-Defection law. They were disqualified as they were not present in the Assembly during the cut motion on the Health Department and the passing of the Finance Bill.

The decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold simultaneous byelections in the six Assembly segments of Dharamsala (Kangra), Sujanpur and Barsar (Hamirpur), Gagret (Una), Kutlehar and Lahaul-Spiti has scaled up the political heat as both Congress and BJP will put in their might to win the maximum number of seats. The six MLAs who were disqualified are Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaitnaya Sharma (Gagret) and Devender Bhutto (Kutlehar).

It will be interesting to see whether the BJP will give ticket to all six disqualified Congress MLAs as then there will the possibility of revolt by their own leaders and cadres. Murmurs of dissent are already being heard as BJP leaders, who had lost the 2022 Assembly poll, are not willing to accept turncoats. The possibility of Sudhir Sharma being fielded on the BJP ticket from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat is also not being ruled out.

As the Congress strength in the Assembly having reduced to 34, it will require two seats to prevent the fall of its government. The BJP, which has 25 MLAs and the support of three Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), will want to ensure that the BJP wins all six seats so that the Congress government falls.

As such the Congress will focus more on the six Assembly byelections, the results of which will determine the survival of the Sukhu government.

