‘Sukhu has no experience, HP must have strong govt’

Dharamsala, May 21
BJP leader and former minister Vijay Singh Mankotia while addressing a press conference in Dharamsala today said, the reins of Himachal Pradesh have been handed over to a person who has no experience of working or running a government.
He said there was a need to form a strong government in the state again and to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.
He said the state’s welfare was possible only through Narendra Modi as Sukhu only demands for special packages from the Central Government. He said people of the state “committed a mistake” by electing the Congress government, but this would not happen again.
“The state debt has touched Rs 86,000 crore and in one-and-a-half year, the Sukhu-led government has taken a loan of Rs 14 to 15 thousand crore. In the year 2024-25, the government’s debt is likely to increase by Rs 8,000 crore,” he said.
“Before coming to power, the Congress had talked about giving employment to over five lakh people, but nothing concrete was done. The reigns of the state have been handed over to a wrong person,” he added.
Mankotia said due to unemployment, youth was getting into the quagmire of drugs. The Sukhu-led government has closed all avenues of employment for the youth, he added.
“The Sukhu-led government could not provide 300 units of free electricity and also discontinued previous government’s scheme of providing 125 units of free electricity. The Congress government discriminated against Kangra district. They talk about making it a tourist capital, but no minister was made from Kangra,” alleged Mankotia.
He further alleged that Sukhu was not able to provide Rs 30 crore for the construction of the Central University building in Dharamsala.
Attacking the Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary seat Anand Sharma, he said he has nothing to do with the Kangra-Chamba region.
