Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu set alight the effigies of Ravana, Meghnadh and Kumbhakaran on the occasion of Dasehra in Shimla on Tuesday. He also extended greetings to people on the festival. “The burning of Ravana is not only a tradition, but also an opportunity to resolve to eliminate evils within ourselves and put an end to injustice,” he said.

The festival was celebrated with usual enthusiasm in various parts of the city.

Advertisement

In Mandi, Dasehra was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on Tuesday. The celebrations featured colourful tableaux depicting various characters and episodes from the Ramayana, which were displayed across the city before culminating at the Paddal ground. The procession added to the festive atmosphere, drawing the attention of residents and visitors.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the event was the participation of Madho Rai, the presiding deity of Mandi, who joined the procession seated in a traditional palanquin. The deity’s participation reflected the region’s rich religious and cultural traditions.

The celebrations concluded at the Paddal ground with the burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, symbolising the victory of good over evil. People in a large number witnessed the event.

Advertisement

In Dharamsala, the district-level Dasehra festival concluded on a high note at the Police Ground, with a record turnout of enthusiastic people. Justice Sanjiv Sharma of the Himachal Pradesh High Court presided over the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and Kangra SP were the chief guests of the programme.

The burning of effigies, accompanied by spectacular fireworks, were the highlight of the festivities. A captivating laser show followed, culminating in a scintillating musical performance by the Seven Band enthralling the audience.