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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu lauds diaspora for Dasehra in Canada

Sukhu lauds diaspora for Dasehra in Canada

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addresses an event at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachali diaspora on celebrating the world-renowned Kullu Dasehra at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. In a video message, he lauded the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) for organising the event, which showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Hosted by Orleans Member of Parliament Marie-France Lalonde and organised by the HPGA, the celebration received enthusiastic support from more than 35 Indo-Canadian organisations.

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Sukhu said the event at one of Canada’s most iconic national landmarks brought together members of the Indian diaspora, particularly those from Himachal Pradesh, along with community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and distinguished guests. He said the gathering reflected Himachal Pradesh’s growing global presence and demonstrated that the skills, talent and leadership qualities of its people were recognised worldwide. The occasion also provided an opportunity to showcase the state’s traditions, cultural diversity and spiritual heritage.

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The Chief Minister said cultural performances, including traditional Naati and Jhamakra folk dances and a vibrant presentation of Ram Leela, highlighted the Indo-Canadian community’s commitment to preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage and Himachali traditions for future generations.

He also praised the display of Himachali hospitality, with traditional delicacies from the state served to guests.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion. He underscored the importance of cultural diversity, community engagement and the valuable contributions of Indo-Canadians to Canada’s multicultural fabric.

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