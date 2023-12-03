Sukhu launches Rs 288 cr infra projects for Una, Gagret

Our Correspondent

Una, December 2

Chief Minster Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the stone of 17 developmental works in the Una and Gagret Assembly segments at a common function organised at the old bus stand yard here. He later laid the foundation stone of the state’s first solar power project at Pekhubela village in the Una Assembly segment. The cost of all works is estimated at Rs 288 crore.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting in Una later, said that the 32 mw solar power project would be completed in two months and would earn a revenue of Rs 27.71 crore annually for the next 25 years. He added that the state government would soon launch a startup programme for the youth in the solar energy sector, inviting individuals to set up 100 kw to 1 mw solar projects on their private land and sell power to the state.

He said that the government had decided to provide 50 per cent subsidy to people on the purchase of e-taxis. “Himachal Pradesh is emerging as the number two state in the country as regards the percentage of cancer cases. Seven panchayats adjoining Nangal township of Punjab, which has a couple of chemical industries, are reportedly getting bad quality drinking water, leading to increase in cancer cases,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government had formulated a Rs 67-crore drainage and drinking water project for local residents. He added that the government was working to bring in state-of-the-art technology in ensuring good quality drinking water. He told Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, to implement the project.

He said the previous BJP government had ignored the education and Health sectors. He added, “Class V students of government schools were not able to answer questions of Class II. The state government has decided to introduce English from Class I, revamp the mid-day meal scheme and introduce the concept of cluster model schools. Health institutions lack basic diagnostic equipment that will be provided by the government.”

Sukhu charged the previous BJP government with leaving the state under a debt of Rs 75,000 crore. This comes to a Rs 1.02 lakh debt on every citizen of the state. He said that despite a financial crunch the Congress government had fought the natural disaster by providing Rs 4,500 crore in form of a special relief package. He added that it was a shame that while the Union Government had not provided no money as relief to the disaster victims, BJP MLAs did not vote in favour of a resolution seeking relief from the Central Government, in the Assembly.

Sukhu provided digital tablets to 25 meritorious students under the Sriniwas Ramanujan Student Digital scheme and Mukhyamantri Sukhashray certificates to 10 orphan children of the district. He referred to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and said that both of them shared very cordial relations and were working together. He added that Agnihotri’s advice was always respected in the Cabinet and in the day-to-day running of the government.

To former Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada’s request for a bypass, the Chief Minister announced a survey for a road bypassing Una city along the Una-Chandigarh, Una-Hamirpur and Una-Dharamsala highways.

