DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu launches Pangi brand apple produced through natural farming

Sukhu launches Pangi brand apple produced through natural farming

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches Pangi apple brand in Shimla on Saturday.
Advertisement

The Chief Minister on Saturday launched the Pangi apple brand produced through natural farming. He said that the state government was promoting natural farming vigorously and the initiative would go a long way towards establishing a distinct identity for locally produced apple in Pangi under the Pangi apple brand.

He said that Pangi had been declared the state’s first natural farming subdivision to strengthen the local economy and bring this remote tribal region on a par with other parts of the state in terms of economic opportunities and quality of life. “Pangi has around 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with an expected production of around 35,000 boxes of fruit this season. Until now, apples produced in Pangi have been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as ‘Kullu apple’ or ‘Kinnaur apple,’ limiting the recognition of Pangi’s own produce,” he added.

Advertisement

Sukhu said that customised ‘Pangi apple’ cartons in 20 kg and 10 kg capacities had been launched and were being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy. He added that the initiative would help in establishing a distinct identity for Pangi apple, promoting the region’s natural-farming produce and improving market recognition.

Advertisement

He said, “It marks an important step towards strengthening the livelihoods of around 6,300 farming households, promoting local entrepreneurship and ensuring greater economic opportunities for the people of this remote tribal region.” Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts