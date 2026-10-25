Sukhu launches Pangi brand apple produced through natural farming

The Chief Minister on Saturday launched the Pangi apple brand produced through natural farming. He said that the state government was promoting natural farming vigorously and the initiative would go a long way towards establishing a distinct identity for locally produced apple in Pangi under the Pangi apple brand.

He said that Pangi had been declared the state’s first natural farming subdivision to strengthen the local economy and bring this remote tribal region on a par with other parts of the state in terms of economic opportunities and quality of life. “Pangi has around 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with an expected production of around 35,000 boxes of fruit this season. Until now, apples produced in Pangi have been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as ‘Kullu apple’ or ‘Kinnaur apple,’ limiting the recognition of Pangi’s own produce,” he added.

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Sukhu said that customised ‘Pangi apple’ cartons in 20 kg and 10 kg capacities had been launched and were being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy. He added that the initiative would help in establishing a distinct identity for Pangi apple, promoting the region’s natural-farming produce and improving market recognition.

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He said, “It marks an important step towards strengthening the livelihoods of around 6,300 farming households, promoting local entrepreneurship and ensuring greater economic opportunities for the people of this remote tribal region.” Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi was also present on the occasion.