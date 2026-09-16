Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of five important road projects to be constructed at the cost of Rs 28.22 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Shri Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. The projects to be constructed are the Birla-Gatu-Madhara road, Katwari Bagrath-Birla road, Thakar-Kujjewala road, Bakhan village-Kelewala road and Kharkoli-Unggar Kando road. Sukhu congratulated the people of the constituency and said that roads were a symbol of progress and development, particularly in a hill state like Himachal Pradesh. The state government had been making rigorous efforts to strengthen road connectivity, he added.

He said that the construction of roads in the Renukaji area would improve connectivity and facilitate better access to education, healthcare and other essential services for people living in rural and remote areas.

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PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who also joined the programme virtually, said that the state government was according priority to strengthening road infrastructure and improving connectivity to remote and rural habitations.

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Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap said that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana had played a significant role in strengthening rural road connectivity in the country.