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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu lays stone of Rs 17.52-cr building of Nadaun school

Sukhu lays stone of Rs 17.52-cr building of Nadaun school

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 17.52 crore near here today.

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The building will have six classrooms, seven laboratories, two staff rooms, a principal’s office, an electric room, an NSS room, a conference room, a library room, a control room, a music room, a dance room, an art room etc., besides other basic amenities.

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Sukhu said that the existing school building had become quite old and the new campus would be completed by December. The new campus, he said, would be modern, spacious and aesthetically appealing, providing students with better educational facilities.

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He said that teachers were being recruited in schools strictly on the basis of merit, and additional teachers would be engaged by September 30 to strengthen the teaching system and address the shortage of staff.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was giving priority to strengthening educational infrastructure so that students, particularly in rural areas, could access quality education closer to home. The state government was also developing a state-of-the-art sports complex at Nadaun, where facilities for around 14 indoor sports would be made available. The government, he added, was working to develop the area’s economy through sports tourism and create new opportunities for the youth.

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The CM said that efforts were being made to increase the income of the people by strengthening the rural economy and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state. The government was implementing several initiatives to promote rural economic activities and generate employment.

He said that the state government was also working towards establishing an AIIMS-level ayurvedic institution in Hamirpur district. Land measuring around 74 bighas had been identified for the proposed institution, and the bidding process had also been initiated. He said that Himachal Pradesh had become one of the five shortlisted states for the project.

He further said that an Allied and Health Care Medical College would also be established in Hamirpur, and efforts were being made to start the institution at the earliest. He said that a new ghat would be developed in Nadaun along the Beas river near the Nadaun bridge at the cost of Rs 250 crore and the bus stand would be upgraded to provide better facilities to commuters.

He said that the state government was committed to providing quality facilities and services to people across the state. Administrative and legal bottlenecks were being removed, and necessary reforms were being undertaken to resolve public grievances and ensure faster delivery of government services, he added.

MLA Sanjay Rattan, Vice-Chairman, HP OBC Finance and Development Corporation Dr Mohan Lal, Chairman HP Marketing Board Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Congress leaders Subhash Dhatwalia, Captain Prithvi Chand and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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