Sukhu lays stone of solar power plant

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stone of a 1 MW solar power plant at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi valley and said that once operational, the solar power plant would guarantee uninterrupted power supply to all 19 panchayats of Pangi valley even during the harsh winter months.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 10.5 crore, is scheduled for completion before November 2025. The CM also directed officers to expedite the construction process and ensure timely completion of this vital infrastructure.

“The project also includes a 500-kilowatt battery storage system to provide electricity during night time, effectively eliminating load shedding and bolstering the region’s power distribution network. Spread over 2.2 hectares, the plant will feature 2,400 solar panels dedicated to clean energy generation,” said the CM.

He emphasised the government’s focused efforts on harnessing renewable energy to improve the quality of life in remote and far-flung regions. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

He said, “This project is a testament to our resolve to promote green energy and ensure reliable infrastructure in the tribal and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.” Furthermore, Sukhu announced Rs 25 lakh each for the construction of four Mahila Mandal Bhawans in Karyas panchayat and Rs 1 lakh each for purchasing necessary equipment. He also announced Rs 1 crore for the construction of the temple road in the panchayat.