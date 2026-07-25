DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sukhu leads candlelight march in Shimla over NEET paper leak

Sukhu leads candlelight march in Shimla over NEET paper leak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leads a candlelight march against the NEET paper leak in Shimla on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with Congress and CPM leaders, on Saturday led a candlelight march and Satyagraha in Shimla to protest against the NEET paper leak and express solidarity with the students protesting in New Delhi. Despite intermittent rain, Sukhu, accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Congress MLAs, Mahila Congress members and party office-bearers, marched from the Mall Road to the Ridge. Former CPM legislator Rakesh Singha, former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan and former Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar also participated in the protest. A large number of students joined the march.

Advertisement

The protesters raised slogans against the Central Government over the NEET paper leak, claiming it had jeopardised the future of students across the country. Sukhu said that the Congress stood firmly with the students at a time when the Central Government had put the future of lakhs of aspirants at stake due to its failure to prevent paper leaks. He called for strict action to restore the credibility of competitive examinations.

Advertisement

The march concluded near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Ridge, where the participants observed a Satyagraha. The protesters also paid homage to 21 youths who, they claimed, had lost their lives in connection with the NEET paper leak issue.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts