Sukhu making false remarks to stay in limelight, says Satti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

HPCC former president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who has been left behind Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh in the leadership race, is giving misleading statements to stay in the limelight, said Finance Commission Chairman Satpal Singh Satti here today.

He said that there was no Covid pandemic during Virbhadra Singh’s tenure as Chief Minister nor did the previous Congress government run public welfare schemes or give new pay scales to employees. He added that the Congress should tell where the loan of Rs 29,522 crore taken from 2012-2017 was spent.

Meanwhile, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna took meetings of all 17 districts and 74 mandals of the party today. He said that booth-level workers hold the key to victory in elections. He visited houses of booth Tridevs to take feedback. He said that the party workers were in high spirits and the BJP would again form government in the state.

Khanna also met elected members of panchayati raj institutions and gave them tips on how to manage elections. He also visited temple administrative bodies to seek feedback.

#mukesh agnihotri #pratibha singh #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu #virbhadra singh

